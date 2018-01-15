Marvin vs Jason vs Chaos: Check Out This GoPro

First, let's try to squash these rumors that Jason Anderson and Marvin Musquin aren't getting along. Marvin denied it to me last week, and Anderson, Aldon Baker, and Bobby Hewitt all explained to me in Houston—in great detail—how there is zero/zilch/nada personal friction between the two. They're not riding together much anymore, but there is no drama, and full respect.

I show this Cole Seely GoPro footage only to illustrate the gnarliness of the first lap of a supercross. Go to :25 to see this exchange between #25 and #21. All 45,000 people that were in the stands last weekend would have assumed Marvin started ahead of Jason, and Jason couldn't catch him. Nope. Marvin started behind him, but he executed a slick inside pass (with the slightest of brake checks) to get a small early gap. The whole race for the Anaheim 1 win was decided right there.

This isn't "Marvin tried to take Jason out." This is the first lap of the supercross and it's survival of the fittest, nothing personal, every man for himself.

Just keep watching this footage and you'll see Cooper Webb and Seely dicing moments later. The first lap is nut ball. Enjoy.