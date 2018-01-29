Alta Motors Announces Significant Price Reduction to All Models

While Alta Motors Redshift MX has received rave reviews industry wide, the price tag of just under $15,000 undeniably scared potential customers from heading to their local dealers and purchasing the electric motorcycle.

Price tag should now be less of a concern for potential buyers, as the California-based company announced significant price reductions across the board last week. The Redshift MX can now be purchased for $10,495, while the enduro-focused Redshift EX is down to $12,995, from over $15,000. The street-focused SM supermoto is down from $15,500 to $13,495.

"We are pleased to offer the superior performance of the Alta Redshift platform for the first time at a price that is directly comparable to the premium bikes in our segment," said Matthew Work, chief revenue officer, in a statement. "The promise of electric drivetrains is here today, no longer a promise in the future."

Alta also says the 2018 Redshift MX will bring new hardware and software upgrades, more horsepower and faster recharge times. They also say the weight will be reduced.

"Growing demand and investments in our manufacturing and supply chain allow economies of scale that we can pass directly on to our customers," said Marc Fenigstein, founder and chief product officer, in a statement. "We are excited to be able to compare our machine head-to-head with the best in the market."

Obviously, $10,495 isn't cheap for a motocross bike, but this is much more competitive. The 2018 Honda CRF450R has an MSRP of $9,149 and a KTM 450SX-F retails for $9,599.

For more information, visit www.altamotors.co.