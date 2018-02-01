Alta Motors Announces New Model, The Redshift MXR

Alta Motors announced today the launch of the Redshift MXR, which the company says is designed to compete with a modern 350.

Alta says that the bike will feature 50hp and 42 lbs•ft of torque, while weighing just 259 lbs (wet weight). The California-based company also says recharge times have been reduced to just 1.5 hours on a 220v system.

"The 2018 MXR incorporates feedback from all of our factory riders, customers, dealers, and press. We are committed to making the most compelling MX bike in the market, not just the electric market," said Jeff Sand, Alta Motors' chief design officer in a statement. "The 2018 MXR is the pinnacle expression of engineering in service of rider control. Control gives a more exhilarating and fulfilling motorcycle experience. The MXR delivers."

The suspension will be done by WP, while the rear shock remains an Alta-spec WP unit. Wheels are done by Warp 9 and brakes by Brembo.

"We've updated and enhanced well over 20% of the parts on the Redshift, demonstrating Alta's commitment to leading the development of electric motorcycles and producing the best motorcycle in the world," said Derek Dorresteyn, chief technical officer. "The 2018 MXR's increased performance, better control, and lower mass all add up to more fun on the track or trail. When coupled with Alta's revolutionary adjustable throttle mapping systems, the MXR delivers an unmatched capability to our riders."

The bike will retail for $11,995. Visit altamotors.co for more information.