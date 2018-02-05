Features Definitely Not Definite List Of: Motocross Nicknames

There are plenty of conflicting points of views in this sport, but if there’s one constant, it’s that just about everyone needs a nickname. In fact, the actual names of plenty of industry folk remain a total mystery to many of us. It’s always been like this, too—nicknames date back to the very beginning.

Here’s a list of them. Let us know who we missed (don’t bother with initials followed by numbers, those do NOT count!), and what era you think had the best ones.

1970s:

The Professor — Gary Bailey

The Man — Roger DeCoster

Rollerball — Ross Pederson

Hurricane — Bob Hannah

Hollywood — Jim Holley

Holeshot — Donnie Hansen

Rhinestone Kawboy — Kent Howerton

Rocket — Rex Staten

Magoo — Danny Chandler

1980s:

Too Tall — Mike Bell

The Dogger — Ron Lechien

The Bomber — Mark Barnett

Airtime — Guy Cooper

Sugar Bear — Billy Grossi

The Little Professor — David Bailey

Six-Time — Jeff Stanton

The Flying Freckle — Jeff Ward

Hog — Erik Kehoe

The Bad Boy — Rick Johnson

Too Hip — Rick Johnson

*SuperMouth — Larry Huffman

*(Larry is the announcer who coined most of the nicknames above)

1990s:

Stingray — Mike Craig

The Beast From the East — Damon Bradshaw

Swap — Chad Pederson

Lucky — Kyle Lewis

Budman — Buddy Antunez

Junkyard Dog — John Dowd

Factory Phil — Phil Lawrence

Big Bird — Larry Ward

Chicken — Jeff Matiasevich

Nate Dog — Nathan Ramsey

Mr. Pink — Carey Hart

Big Bore Barry — Barry Carsten

Fro — Jeff Emig

Showtime — Jeremy McGrath

The King — McGrath

Button Fly — Jimmy Button

Dbo — Denny Stephenson

Ping — David Pingree

Red Dog — Tim Ferry

Flyin' Hawaiian — Clifford Adoptante

Yogi — Ezra Lusk

The Rock — Mike LaRocco

Huff Daddy — Damon Huffman

MX Kied — Mike Kiedrowski

2000s:

Hot Sauce — Ivan Tedesco

Bubba — James Stewart

The GOAT — Ricky Carmichael

The Diesel — Ryan Dungey

Goldenrod — Dungey

K-Dub — Kevin Windham

One Punch — Tyler Evans

Current:

Freckle — Mitchell Oldenburg

El Chupacabra — Blake Baggett

BB Gun — Baggett

Bam Bam – Justin Barcia

The Tickler – Broc Tickle

Mookie — Malcolm Stewart

The Bear — Tyler Bowers

Baby Giraffe — Benny Bloss

Biscuit — Matt Bisceglia

Stank Dog — Gared Steinke

Mini Coop — Cooper Webb

El Hombre — Jason Anderson

Seven-Deuce-Deuce — Adam Enticknap

Versace — Joey Savatgy

Troll — Alex Martin

Bad News Phil — Phil Nicoletti

Philthy — Nicoletti

Whacko — Zach Osborne

Snack Pack — Zach Osborne (no longer widely used!)

Missing:

Good nicknames for most modern riders that don’t involve initials or numbers.

Famous industry names:

J-Bone — Jeremy Albrecht (Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki team manager)

Big B — Brian Barnhhardt (Monster Energy Kawasaki rig driver)

Goose — Mike Gossellaar (Mechanic for Carmichael, Reed and more)

Bones — Jim Bacon (Pro Circuit suspension genius)

Big D — Don Emler Sr. (FMF founder)

Lil D — Donny Emler Jr. (FMF curator)

Swap – Donn Maeda (Transworld Motocross editor)

Mechanic nicknames of which few actually know the real names:

Mohead (Dean Wilson’s mechanic)

C-Lo (Jason Anderson’s mechanic)

Schnikey (Justin Barcia’s long-time wrench with Honda)

Gothic Jay (Honda mechanic and technician)

Big Nasty (various roles but often spotted with Nick Wey)

Donk (mechanic for The Bear—see rider list above)

Scuba (crew chief for Rockstar Energy Drink Husqvarna)

Hoodie (Ryan Hughes’ long-time wrench, now with IB Corp Yamaha)

Pedro (Jeremy Martin’s mechanic)