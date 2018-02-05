Features
Definitely Not Definite List Of: Motocross Nicknames
There are plenty of conflicting points of views in this sport, but if there’s one constant, it’s that just about everyone needs a nickname. In fact, the actual names of plenty of industry folk remain a total mystery to many of us. It’s always been like this, too—nicknames date back to the very beginning.
Here’s a list of them. Let us know who we missed (don’t bother with initials followed by numbers, those do NOT count!), and what era you think had the best ones.
1970s:
The Professor — Gary Bailey
The Man — Roger DeCoster
Rollerball — Ross Pederson
Hurricane — Bob Hannah
Hollywood — Jim Holley
Holeshot — Donnie Hansen
Rhinestone Kawboy — Kent Howerton
Rocket — Rex Staten
Magoo — Danny Chandler
1980s:
Too Tall — Mike Bell
The Dogger — Ron Lechien
The Bomber — Mark Barnett
Airtime — Guy Cooper
Sugar Bear — Billy Grossi
The Little Professor — David Bailey
Six-Time — Jeff Stanton
The Flying Freckle — Jeff Ward
Hog — Erik Kehoe
The Bad Boy — Rick Johnson
Too Hip — Rick Johnson
*SuperMouth — Larry Huffman
*(Larry is the announcer who coined most of the nicknames above)
1990s:
Stingray — Mike Craig
The Beast From the East — Damon Bradshaw
Swap — Chad Pederson
Lucky — Kyle Lewis
Budman — Buddy Antunez
Junkyard Dog — John Dowd
Factory Phil — Phil Lawrence
Big Bird — Larry Ward
Chicken — Jeff Matiasevich
Nate Dog — Nathan Ramsey
Mr. Pink — Carey Hart
Big Bore Barry — Barry Carsten
Fro — Jeff Emig
Showtime — Jeremy McGrath
The King — McGrath
Button Fly — Jimmy Button
Dbo — Denny Stephenson
Ping — David Pingree
Red Dog — Tim Ferry
Flyin' Hawaiian — Clifford Adoptante
Yogi — Ezra Lusk
The Rock — Mike LaRocco
Huff Daddy — Damon Huffman
MX Kied — Mike Kiedrowski
2000s:
Hot Sauce — Ivan Tedesco
Bubba — James Stewart
The GOAT — Ricky Carmichael
The Diesel — Ryan Dungey
Goldenrod — Dungey
K-Dub — Kevin Windham
One Punch — Tyler Evans
Current:
Freckle — Mitchell Oldenburg
El Chupacabra — Blake Baggett
BB Gun — Baggett
Bam Bam – Justin Barcia
The Tickler – Broc Tickle
Mookie — Malcolm Stewart
The Bear — Tyler Bowers
Baby Giraffe — Benny Bloss
Biscuit — Matt Bisceglia
Stank Dog — Gared Steinke
Mini Coop — Cooper Webb
El Hombre — Jason Anderson
Seven-Deuce-Deuce — Adam Enticknap
Versace — Joey Savatgy
Troll — Alex Martin
Bad News Phil — Phil Nicoletti
Philthy — Nicoletti
Whacko — Zach Osborne
Snack Pack — Zach Osborne (no longer widely used!)
Missing:
Good nicknames for most modern riders that don’t involve initials or numbers.
Famous industry names:
J-Bone — Jeremy Albrecht (Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki team manager)
Big B — Brian Barnhhardt (Monster Energy Kawasaki rig driver)
Goose — Mike Gossellaar (Mechanic for Carmichael, Reed and more)
Bones — Jim Bacon (Pro Circuit suspension genius)
Big D — Don Emler Sr. (FMF founder)
Lil D — Donny Emler Jr. (FMF curator)
Swap – Donn Maeda (Transworld Motocross editor)
Mechanic nicknames of which few actually know the real names:
Mohead (Dean Wilson’s mechanic)
C-Lo (Jason Anderson’s mechanic)
Schnikey (Justin Barcia’s long-time wrench with Honda)
Gothic Jay (Honda mechanic and technician)
Big Nasty (various roles but often spotted with Nick Wey)
Donk (mechanic for The Bear—see rider list above)
Scuba (crew chief for Rockstar Energy Drink Husqvarna)
Hoodie (Ryan Hughes’ long-time wrench, now with IB Corp Yamaha)
Pedro (Jeremy Martin’s mechanic)