Who Is On Your Mount Rushmore of AMA Supercross?

It’s President’s Day, so it makes sense to bring up this hotly debated topic: which riders would you put on your Mount Rushmore? Since it’s supercross season, let’s stick with just that.

For sure, McGrath is there. There’s no doubt on that. But what about the other three?

The folks @supercrossking had a cool look with McGrath, Carmichael, and The Ryans on the SX Mount Rushmore—check that out. What do you think? Who should join MC on there? Ryan Dungey? Ryan Villopoto? Ricky Carmichael? James Stewart? Chad Reed? Bob Hannah? Rick Johnson? Jeff Ward? Who are you leaving off?

Let us know in the comments who is on your Mt. Rushmore of AMA Supercross.