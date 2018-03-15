AC Tells Kid He’s Going To KJSC And His Reaction Is Priceless

It’s easy to find complaints about how riders need to be more engaging in press conferences or how they need to NOT JUST LIST SPONSORS on the TV broadcast. And, yeah, I'm just as guilty as anyone, but, if you cruise the pits of Monster Energy AMA Supercross or Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, you’ll find some of the most genuine athletes in the world.

Name another sport where you get the direct access to the athletes like you do in supercross and motocross—you probably can’t.

Which brings me to the point of this post. A reader named Cody Toupal sent the video below to Steve Matthes (we asked if we could post it with his permission) with the following message:

“This yet another reason AC is the man!!! My son got picked for KTMJC and AC sent a video to tell him.”

I have no idea how this guy pulled this off, but this is a moment this kid will remember forever. Good on you, AC!