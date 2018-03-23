Features What It Looks Like to Walk Away From a 343 MPH Motorcycle Crash

During a run at the Lake Gairdner World Speed Trails, Valerie Thompson, the world’s fastest female motorcycle racer—a title she’s held since 2016—lost control and crashed at a reported 343 MPH.

According to a Facebook post by the FIM, “Thompson had passed the four-mile marker and reported being at 299 MPH when the trouble started. Chase vehicles saw the tail end of the streamliner come up in the air, but the chutes were deployed, which helped stabilize the resulting crash. The wreckage was spread out along nearly a mile of the course.”