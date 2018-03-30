Vlogs, so hot right now in the moto world. The trend started (I think) with the Craigs last year, and now Adam Cianciarulo and Cole Seely have one.

I’ve never watched any of them. I’ve been told by many people that the AC one is great, and blah blah. But, I don’t know, I’m just not that interested. He’s got five videos on his YouTube and each one is around 60K views, so maybe I’m in the minority.

Hopefully no one else decides to do these, because it will probably put us out of business.

Without further ado, here is the Definitely Not Definitive List Of: Moto Vlogs, in no particular order.

AC In Indy