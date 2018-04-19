Awkward Faces at the Races

Our photographers Jeff Kardas and Rich Shepherd capture every major moment of the races each weekend, but also wind up with a fair amount of not-so-major photos at the end of the day. Riders have to deal with track walks at the crack of dawn, mud spatter, untucked jerseys, pit stains, and even worse—helmet hair—after each race, and some of their less-than-photogenic moments were bound to end up in our archives.

But riders don't get paid to look pretty, and this photo collection proves it. Let us know which face is your favorite in the comments.