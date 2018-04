Ahead of the U.S. MotoGP race this weekend at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Red Bull sent four-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to Dripping Springs Ranch, where he met professional barrel racer, Jackie Ganter.

Equipped with a Honda CRF450, Marquez, a five-time winner in Austin, was pitted against Ganter and her horse Gatsby.

See who won below.