Remembering the Racer X Motocross Show Mike Alessi Commercial

Way back in 2009, when MySpace was still a “thing,” Facebook was still a fun, new place collecting some data for an unknown reason, and Kayne was busy interrupting Taylor Swift at the VMA Awards (hey, it was the first thing on this list), we had the Racer X Motocross Show. Because of the AMA Nationals' old two-day format, we had a full Saturday to dedicate to a pre-race show. We then followed it with a post-race show on Sunday night. We actually brought back a rendition of the post-race edition last year with the Best Post-Race Show Ever, and we'll bring that back this year as well.

Back then, everyone was so excited over the prospect of internet video that we even shot some commercials just for fun. They're a rip-off of the famous ESPN "This is SportsCenter" commercials, motocross-style.

Let's remember the time we had Mike Alessi answer our phones due to his quick reaction time.