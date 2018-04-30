Blogandt
Jason Anderson’s Mixtape
Jason Anderson was Mr. Happy-go-lucky this year. Recent retirements by Ryan Dungey and Ryan Villopoto taught us that winning the Monster Energy Supercross Championship, and working with Aldon Baker, was a challenging existence. And yet all year Anderson appeared to be the same dude as usual, hanging with his buddies and having fun. He just happened to be winning most prestigious championship in his sport, no worries, no stress.
Unfortunately, broken spokes have turned this situation a little more serious. Jason has a week to think about the possibility of more mechanical failures, bad luck, black cats, broken mirrors, and more.
We can cheer him up. With an old-fashioned mix tape!
This is easy. I was listening to Sirius XM Radio’s The Spectrum this morning while analyzing Anderson’s plight. I realized that alternative rock songs have lyrics that can apply to nearly any situation, including Anderson’s. Rock n’ roll has roots in the blues, so it was made for times like this. Let’s just go back to when it was all about the music, man.
"Live in the Moment" | Portugal. The Man
Jason, it’s okay. By next Sunday morning you’ll be partying with your buds in Vegas, with a million-plus dollars to spend. Your boys will have your back. Just let these lyrics explain.
Ooh la la la la la
Let's live in the moment
Come back Sunday morning
With that soul to sell
When you're gone
Goodbye, so long, farewell
Oh my god I can’t believe my eyes
Wake up everybody you know
Come and watch the garden grow
I’ll see you when you get there
"Don’t Give In" | Snow Patrol
The key, Jason, is to not let one race change your approach. Maybe you’ll even come out stronger from this experience. Have a listen.
Don't give in
Don't you dare quit so easy
Give all that you got on the soul
Don't say that you want it forever
I know, I know
It's in your blood
And it's in your making
So don't hold your tongue
'Cause it's, it's no longer working
Don't fall on your sword
Just follow your instinct
Like an old lesson learned
Like an old lesson learned
"Severed" | The Decemberists
Jason, it was just one bad race. You’re still the points leader and you’re going to win this title. Don’t let anyone try to get in your head. Think like The Decemberists think!
I alone am the answer
I alone will make wrongs right
But in order to root out the cancer
It's got to be kept from the sight
I'm allied to the winter
But don't you get clever
Don't you get clever
I'm allied to the landslide
Gonna leave you all severed
Gonna leave you all severed
"Lithium" | Nirvana
Oh sure, that sucked on Saturday, but today is a new day and your friends are still around. It’s all good.
I'm so happy 'cause today
I've found my friends,
They're in my head
I'm so ugly, that's okay, 'cause so are you,
Broke our mirrors
Sunday morning is everyday for all I care,
And I'm not scared
Light my candles in a daze
'Cause I've found god
"Lay It on Me" | Vance Joy
You’ve still got your health and you’ve still got that dirt bike you love. It’s going to come through for you when you need it most, bro.
I'm so gone
Anyone could see that I'm wasted
You cut through
And I just wanna know what's in your head
Write it on a piece of paper, honey
Put it in my coat before I go
Hidden in a place you know I'll find it, oh
Later when I'm sitting all alone
Let me in
Everything starts at your skin, so new
Your love's always finding me out
Who am I kidding?
If all my defenses come down, oh baby
Will you lay it all on me now?
Lay it all on me now
Lay it all on me now
Lay it all on me now
"No Roots" | Alice Merton
Look man, this is how racing works. Didn’t come together in SLC but just move onto the next town, the next week. You’re a racer and you can’t dwell on one bad race. Let's move on!
I build a home and wait for
Someone to tear it down
Then pack it up in boxes
Head for the next town running
Cause, I've got memories and
Travel like gypsies in the night
And a thousand times I've seen this road
A thousand times
I've got no roots
But my home was never on the ground
I've got no roots