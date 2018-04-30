Blogandt Jason Anderson’s Mixtape

Jason Anderson was Mr. Happy-go-lucky this year. Recent retirements by Ryan Dungey and Ryan Villopoto taught us that winning the Monster Energy Supercross Championship, and working with Aldon Baker, was a challenging existence. And yet all year Anderson appeared to be the same dude as usual, hanging with his buddies and having fun. He just happened to be winning most prestigious championship in his sport, no worries, no stress. Unfortunately, broken spokes have turned this situation a little more serious. Jason has a week to think about the possibility of more mechanical failures, bad luck, black cats, broken mirrors, and more. We can cheer him up. With an old-fashioned mix tape! This is easy. I was listening to Sirius XM Radio’s The Spectrum this morning while analyzing Anderson’s plight. I realized that alternative rock songs have lyrics that can apply to nearly any situation, including Anderson’s. Rock n’ roll has roots in the blues, so it was made for times like this. Let’s just go back to when it was all about the music, man. "Live in the Moment" | Portugal. The Man Jason, it’s okay. By next Sunday morning you’ll be partying with your buds in Vegas, with a million-plus dollars to spend. Your boys will have your back. Just let these lyrics explain.

Ooh la la la la la

Let's live in the moment

Come back Sunday morning

With that soul to sell

When you're gone

Goodbye, so long, farewell Oh my god I can’t believe my eyes

Wake up everybody you know

Come and watch the garden grow

I’ll see you when you get there "Don’t Give In" | Snow Patrol The key, Jason, is to not let one race change your approach. Maybe you’ll even come out stronger from this experience. Have a listen.

Don't give in

Don't you dare quit so easy

Give all that you got on the soul

Don't say that you want it forever

I know, I know

It's in your blood

And it's in your making

So don't hold your tongue

'Cause it's, it's no longer working Don't fall on your sword

Just follow your instinct

Like an old lesson learned

Like an old lesson learned "Severed" | The Decemberists Jason, it was just one bad race. You’re still the points leader and you’re going to win this title. Don’t let anyone try to get in your head. Think like The Decemberists think!

I alone am the answer

I alone will make wrongs right

But in order to root out the cancer

It's got to be kept from the sight

I'm allied to the winter

But don't you get clever

Don't you get clever I'm allied to the landslide

Gonna leave you all severed

Gonna leave you all severed "Lithium" | Nirvana Oh sure, that sucked on Saturday, but today is a new day and your friends are still around. It’s all good.

I'm so happy 'cause today

I've found my friends,

They're in my head

I'm so ugly, that's okay, 'cause so are you,

Broke our mirrors

Sunday morning is everyday for all I care,

And I'm not scared

Light my candles in a daze

'Cause I've found god "Lay It on Me" | Vance Joy You’ve still got your health and you’ve still got that dirt bike you love. It’s going to come through for you when you need it most, bro.

I'm so gone

Anyone could see that I'm wasted

You cut through

And I just wanna know what's in your head

Write it on a piece of paper, honey

Put it in my coat before I go

Hidden in a place you know I'll find it, oh

Later when I'm sitting all alone

Let me in

Everything starts at your skin, so new

Your love's always finding me out

Who am I kidding?

If all my defenses come down, oh baby

Will you lay it all on me now?

Lay it all on me now

Lay it all on me now Lay it all on me now "No Roots" | Alice Merton Look man, this is how racing works. Didn’t come together in SLC but just move onto the next town, the next week. You’re a racer and you can’t dwell on one bad race. Let's move on!

I build a home and wait for

Someone to tear it down

Then pack it up in boxes

Head for the next town running

Cause, I've got memories and

Travel like gypsies in the night And a thousand times I've seen this road

A thousand times I've got no roots

But my home was never on the ground

I've got no roots