Somehow Riders Okay Following Insane American Flat Track Crash

At the American Flat Track race at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Bryan Smith, Jake Johnson, and Stevie Bonsey were involved in a spectacular crash during the semi race. Fortunately, all three riders escaped relatively okay.

Smith lost his front-end in the corner, then was tagged by Johnson, who had no where to go. Bonsey was coming behind, and tagged Johnson’s bike, which catapulted him into the air. REALLY HIGH INTO THE AIR. According to the AFT Facebook page, Bonsey sustained an ankle injury in the crash.