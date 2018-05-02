Salt Lake City Supercross On Fox Highest-Rated in SX History
Chase Stallo

Features

Salt Lake City Supercross On Fox Highest-Rated in SX History

by:

Earlier this week, Fox Sports PR tweeted out the TV numbers for the Salt Lake City Supercross Fox broadcast on Saturday. Salt Lake City drew 836,000 viewers, which, according to Fox, is the most for a race on any Fox network and is up 29 percent from 2017’s race on the same weekend (647K). 

While many were upset that the NASCAR Xfinity race ran long on Saturday, in the long run, it probably helped viewership. Per showbuzzdaily.com, the NASCAR race scored 1.89 million viewers and had a 1.24 rating. Supercross, meanwhile, had a .54 rating.

How did Monster Energy Supercross stack up against other motorsports over the weekend? Pretty well, actually. Take a look below.

Event Station Time Day Persons Household
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Fox 2:27 PM Sunday 4,746 2.85
NASCAR Xfinity Series Fox 3:19 PM Saturday 1,899 1.24
NASCAR Qualifying Fox 1:00 PM Saturday 1,108 0.74
Monster Energy Supercross Fox 6:03 PM Saturday 836 .54
NHRA FS1 6:00 PM Sunday 541 0.33
Formula 1 Grand Prix ESPN2 8:05 AM Sunday 53 0.34
NASCAR Xfinity Qualifying FS1 11:00 AM Saturday 351 0.24

Numbers via showbuzzdaily.com.