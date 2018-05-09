Nicky Hayden Statue To Be Unveiled In Hometown of Owensboro

A sculpture honoring the late Nicky Hayden will be unveiled in his hometown of Owensboro, Kentucky, on June 8, the Hayden family announced today.

The statue was created by George Lundeen and will recreate his iconic celebration lap at Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California, following his championship-year victory there in 2006.

“Nicky left us just under a year ago, and we still miss him every day,” said Tommy Hayden, Nicky’s older brother. “We appreciate the support that his fans have given our family during the past 12 months, and we look forward to seeing many of them as we unveil this beautiful tribute to Nicky. We would like to thank the City of Owensboro for their support on this project. Nicky loved this city and took great pride in representing it in a positive way, so it's appropriate that he'll be memorialized here.”