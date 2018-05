Yesterday at the opening round of the 2018 Word Enduro Super Series at the Extreme XL Lagares in Portugal, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory rider Colton Haaker had a scary crash while attempting to cross a creek.

The two-time SuperEnduro World Champion was unable to finish the race, but posted on his Instagram story that he is “mostly” okay and just “sore.”

Facebook user Nuno Eira captured footage of the scary crash: