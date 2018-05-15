Let's Watch Some Two-Stroke Races

With 17 grueling Monster Energy Supercross rounds now in the books, we’re ready to head outdoors. The 12-round Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship begins this weekend at Hangtown, and while most of the focus will be on the pros in the 450 and 250 classes, the opener will also usher in the new 125 All Star Series support program that will be featured at seven rounds this year, beginning at Hangtown.

The 125 All Star Series will consist of six qualifying rounds and a climactic finale at the season-ending Ironman National on August 25. In addition to bookending the National schedule, the series will also visit Thunder Valley (June 2), High Point (June 16), The Wick 338 (June 30), Washougal (July 28), and Budds Creek (August 18). Each All Star event will feature a one-moto format and will be contested during opening ceremonies at the designated Nationals.

In 2016, one 125 Dream Race was run at Washougal; in 2017, three rounds were run. Let’s enjoy some two-strokes.

Washougal | 2016