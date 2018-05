Features One Of The Most Impressive Saves You’ll Ever See

Well, it didn’t take long to get our favorite for Save of the Year.

Over the weekend at the MotoGP at Le Mans, Moto 3 rider Jakub Kornfeil literally jumped over a down rider onto the gravel and rode away!!!!!!

He would go on to finish the race in sixth.

