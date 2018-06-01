Red Bull Explores The Relationship Between Motocross and Superbike in Planet Moto

In its third and final installment of the “Planet Moto” series, Red Bull explores the relationship between motocross and Superbike with Honda World Superbike racer Jake Gagne.

Gagne is an extremely skilled motocross rider. As you may or may not remember, he showed up to the Utah National in 2015 and finished 22nd in the first 450 moto. (He pulled out of the second moto due to an injury.)

Watch the full video below: