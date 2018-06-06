Introducing The MotoHome Concept

Jeremy Carman, a senior at the University of Southern California School of Architecture, has an idea that will combine his two passions—motorcycles and architecture—and create something that, well, I’ve never seen before.

According to his GoFundMe page, his goal is to basically build a motor home motorcycle.

“I'm not just designing a motorcycle with architecture strapped to it; I'm designing and building a shelter solution that's dependently integrated into an all-terrain motorcycle,” he wrote. “Its purpose is to give its user a travel experience unlike any other—nearly uninhibited travel on an athletic and widely capable vehicle all while providing the user a home that's comfortable, practical, and sustainable. If the RV was architecture on four wheels, this would be an attempt at architecture on two.”

Here is a mockup of the bike he included on his GoFundMe page: