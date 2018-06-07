Features We Asked, You Delivered: Your Unreasonable Reaction To A Rider Ruining Your Fantasy Team

We Asked, You Delivered: Your Unreasonable Reaction To A Rider Ruining Your Fantasy Team

Fantasy is supposed to be a fun hobby that you can enjoy with your friends and, if you’re lucky enough, win a prize or two.

Fantasy can also ruin your weekend, especially when so-and-so COMPLETELY $*&#@ UP ON THE FINAL LAP OF THE LCQ AND COSTS ME POINTS. (INSERT MANY ANGRY FACE EMOJIS)

Where were we—ah, fantasy. The killer of all hopes and dreams.

Anyway, last week we proposed a simple question to our lovely readers: