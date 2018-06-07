Features
We Asked, You Delivered: Your Unreasonable Reaction To A Rider Ruining Your Fantasy Team
Fantasy is supposed to be a fun hobby that you can enjoy with your friends and, if you’re lucky enough, win a prize or two.
Fantasy can also ruin your weekend, especially when so-and-so COMPLETELY $*&#@ UP ON THE FINAL LAP OF THE LCQ AND COSTS ME POINTS. (INSERT MANY ANGRY FACE EMOJIS)
Where were we—ah, fantasy. The killer of all hopes and dreams.
Anyway, last week we proposed a simple question to our lovely readers:
Ever had a completely unreasonable reaction to a rider ruining your fantasy team's weekend? Tell us your story of what the rider did and how mad it made you. We want the laughs.— Racer X (@racerxonline) May 30, 2018
Before we get into the responses, remember, guys and gals: DO NOT @ RIDERS WHEN THEY MESS UP YOUR FANTASY TEAM. This is supposed to be fun.
Now, on to the responses:
Most deff Savatgy’s motor letting go in Colorado .. Not a good moment for me— Erik Eklund (@Erik_E_120) June 5, 2018
I got 3 words for you...Martin Effing Davalos...Need I say more? pic.twitter.com/IYigZcvETD— Todd Martin (@tamartin54) June 1, 2018
Not mine but from our league before St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/Y1kr0Hhnfc— J Banks (@JB_651) May 31, 2018
Jerry Robin holeshotting the LCQ in SX and then lawn darted himself while leading— Jeff Ruscavage (@ruskymx) May 31, 2018
Had soubeyas on my team and he got passed for the last transfer in the 450 lcq by a someone on a 250f (I forget who) so... I turned off the tv and went to the bar.— eli booth (@babababooth) May 31, 2018
Christian Craig....at glen helen. I was cursing him till i found out about his knee. Now im bummed for the dude.— Travis Hudson (@THMX378) May 31, 2018
I once picked Jake Canada who was a great pick but he forgot to strap up his helmet and got black flagged. Zero points...— Brady (@moto971) May 31, 2018
I just wish Mosiman fired a flare or something at GH— Stew Leonards Enthusiast (@bigD663) May 31, 2018
I had him as my all star AND to lead the lap.....ugh, but never wanna see anyone hurt!! Heal up @_christiancraig— Tony Camaioni (@TonyC693) June 1, 2018
Everyone I picked this weekend was a train wreck. Every Freaking One— KBoyd722 (@TeamIdeal) May 31, 2018
When hartranft went down in the last corner of the LCQ— Trystan #114 (@trystan114) May 30, 2018
Mookie. He does great every other weekend. Just not my weeks. Oh and Jerry will be Jerry.— Spike (@ir911mike) May 30, 2018
Anytime i picked aj cat . Always was like a +18 just had to make the show ...lotta lcq watching for me . Got to the point where I wanted to sign up for his class just to tell him In person how many times he fucked me outta points in fantasy . Never picking him again ....ever— todd tully (@tully604) May 30, 2018
Had 1-4 in the bag, last lap Musquin ‘block passes’ Tomac and ruins that for me.. Must’ve sounded like a sailor for a minute 👀— Jesse_J (@JesseJ_954) May 30, 2018
Picked hoeft at sand Diego and man did I regret it pic.twitter.com/WfZBCLTMkj— Alec Smith (@ALBUDZ119) May 30, 2018
Bowers at Oakland this year caused me to break the top of my 15 year old coffee table.— laxdefensecoach (@laxdefensecoach) May 30, 2018
Being part of the “Jerry Robin experience” need we say more?— laxdefensecoach (@laxdefensecoach) May 30, 2018
Jerry’s gonna Jerry ¯\_(ツ)_/¯— Jeremy Hunt (@motoman154__) May 30, 2018
Yeah i pick my boy Tomac. He will tip over and take 6 million years to get back on his bike. Then he will proceed to get 8th place. This happens pretty much everytime he doesn’t win.— Tucker Maxwell (@Maxwell_coffee) May 30, 2018
Baggett. Every single time.— Zach N. (@Sleazyy231) May 30, 2018