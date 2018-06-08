Honda Is Bringing The Monkey and Super Cub To U.S. Markets

Get your wallets ready ladies and gentlemen, Honda is bringing back the iconic Monkey to U.S. markets!!!!!!!!

When Honda announced the Monkey was coming to Europeans markets, rumors started to emerge that they would also bring it to the U.S. Last night, during a welcome dinner at the Smoky Mountain Crawl rally, American Honda made it official.

The Honda Monkey was the Grom before the Grom became a thing. The iconic minibike was originally developed in 1961 as a 49cc child’s plaything for Tama Tech, an amusement park in Tokyo. It proved so popular that a road version was developed. It was initially exported to America and Europe in 1963. It exploded in the 1970s; even Beatles legend John Lennon owned one. His 1969 Honda recently sold for a record-breaking £57,500 at auction.

The Monkey will retail for $3,999 ($4,199 if you want ABS) and will be available in Banana Yellow and Pearl Nebula Red. Look for it at your local dealer in October. Go here for all technical info.