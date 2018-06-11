Cory Graffunder Took On A Teeter-Totter, And The Teeter-Totter Won

Over the weekend, Glen Helen hosted the Last Dog Standing Extreme Enduro. The event featured a 300-foot “rock trough,” tire mountain, Last Dog Canyon, and more. It also featured a teeter-totter.

SRT’s Cory Graffunder found out the hard way that a teeter-totter is not very forgiving. After passing Taylor Robert through a man-made mud hole, Graffunder basically tried to turn the teeter-totter into a jump. It didn’t work out.

“Teeter totter got the best of me at the last dog standing,” he wrote on Instagram. “Ankle is broken in a couple spots but still not sure the extent of the injuries #brokenbones #ankles”