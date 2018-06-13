“MotoHome Is Alive and Well!” That’s the subject line of an email I received earlier this week. Before we get too far, let’s backtrack a bit.

A few weeks ago, David Izer of DMXS Radio sent along an email with a link to a GoFundMe page of what was essentially a concept of a motor home on a dirt bike. Obviously, I was intrigued.

The project, developed Jeremy Carman, a senior at the University of Southern California School of Architecture, was like nothing I’d ever seen before

On his GoFundMe page, Jeremy said he’d hoped to have the bike complete by late April 2018, and put it to the test. As of June 6, 2018, he had only raised $2,666 of his projected goal of $5,000. I was losing all hope that the MotoHome would ever be built and tested. At the end of the article, I asked Jeremy to contact me with an update if he was reading.

HE DID!

Well, as he explained in the email, his brother’s boss read it, but still—the details don't really matter because...the MotoHome is alive and well.

Jeremy actually has begun testing! And he sent over some video of it in action!

“The current prototype you see in the video is really in need of some adequate suspension for the hardcore testing I want to do in the near future,” he wrote. “If you have any connection (or know of anyone who does) with suspension companies that would be interested in helping the project out, please put me in contact with them and share my information. I'm dying to really get this thing out on some gnarly trails or even a few tracks.”

Without further ado, here is some video. The street parts are cool, but wait for it, wait for it....the dude even takes this off-road and into some water.

Contact me at chase@racerxonline.com if you have interest in working with Jeremy on his project and I’ll put you in touch.