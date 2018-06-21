Features You Missed The Best Part Of The First-Turn High Point Crash

You Missed The Best Part Of The First-Turn High Point Crash

Last Saturday at round four of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross at High Point Raceway, a huge first-turn pileup claimed the likes of Ken Roczen, Blake Baggett, Weston Peick, Benny Bloss, and a lot more.

With that many top contenders down, all eyes were on them, which means we missed the best part of the entire scenario.

As mechanics scrambled to go help the riders, one mechanic didn’t quite make it there as fast: JGR’s Mitchell Key.

Thanks to the JGR team, who enlisted the help of Jason Weigandt—announcer for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and editorial director at Racer X—we all get to enjoy it!

Thanks, guys!