Watch This Time-Lapse Of A Two-Stroke Rebuild

I spotted this video on Revzilla and thought it was worth a share.

Hagerty, an insurance company that specializes in classic car insurance and is based in Traverse City, Michigan, posted an amazing time-lapse of Davin Reckow rebuilding a 1978 Kawasaki KE100.

Check out their YouTube page, they have a bunch of cool videos.