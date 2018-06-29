Dean Wilson Surprises Kid With A Brand-New Husqvarna TC 50

While he’s currently sidelined with a torn ACL, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson is using his time to do a good deed.

Wilson, who was inspired by Malcolm Stewart giving away a PW-50 recently, bought a brand-new Husqvarna TC 50, outfitted it with new graphics and his number 15, and decided to give it away to a kid.

After spending a few days at local tracks, Wilson found a kid he thought deserved the bike. He later went to his home and surprised him not only with a new bike, but a new set of gear.

Nice job all around by Wilson and Mookie.