The Weege Crash Footage Has Been Found

The world is wondering: "Wait, can Weigandt actually ride a motorcycle?"

Since he moved away from Morgantown several years ago, there are few staffers who have even watched him ride in person, and the bike test he did for us last year was conveniently on a dual sport so he could go rip down a paved road at 60 MPH and look "fast."

He and his broadcast partner Grant Langston did go riding together on some trails near Budds Creek, and Langston was cool enough to run a helmet cam and get us this footage of Weege going down! We don't have much, but it doesn't look good!

He did grow up riding a quad, so that probably explains a lot.