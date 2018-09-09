Video: Moto2 Rider Grabs Front Brake Of Competitor

Here is more from AutoSport:

Fenati's actions appeared to come in retribution for Manzi's bungled attempt to overtake his compatriot a few laps prior at the hairpin-like Turn 14.

The pair had made contact in the fight for 12th as Manzi steamed down the inside, and both ran off track, losing several positions and dropping out of the points.

They remained together on track before Manzi crashed out at Turn 10, but Fenati, who is a Moto2 rookie this year aboard a Marinelli Snipers-run Kalex bike, was soon black-flagged for "irresponsible riding".