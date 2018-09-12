BMW Built A Self-Riding Motorcycle

BMW Motorrad has made a motorcycle that—wait for it—“rides” itself. And it’s kind of creepy.

Autonomous cars have been a thing for a while, but this is the first riderless bike we’ve seen. BMW says its goal with the project, which has been in the works for more than two years, “is to integrate dynamic control programs into the motorcycle that can show you the best and safest driving line around an obstacle at an early stage.”

Here is more from BMW:

How can we make motorcycling even safer? We know automation is part of your motorcycle safety. To enable us to further develop vehicle dynamics control systems, we conduct intensive research with the aid of prototypes and measure and collect data. The self-propelled motorcycle is one such prototype—but we are not forcing autonomous driving as such. The aim is to integrate dynamic control programs into the motorcycle that can show you the best and safest driving line around an obstacle at an early stage. Of course, the responsibility of riding should not be taken away from you, but an action recommendation can increase your safety. A corresponding control system could offer even more stability in a critical riding situation.

Ghost riding has become real! This is pretty cool, and very, very strange.