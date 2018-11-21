Features Go Behind The Scenes With Colby Raha In X Games Real Moto

Go Behind The Scenes With Colby Raha In 2018 X Games Real Moto

Free rider Colby Raha is a throwback to the Crusty Demons of Dirt days. The kid goes big, too!

He won the inaugural QuarterPipe High Air comp at X Games Minneapolis 2017, scored a silver in 2018, and won Nitro World Games QuarterPipe this year.

He also had a sick part in X Games Real Moto, where he earned bronze. (You can watch that here.)

Raha has released a behind the scenes look at his part in Real Moto and it’s sick.

The video was filmed and edited by Tyson Traner.