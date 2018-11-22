Australians Know How to Throw a Dirt Track Party

If you were a regular reader of our old Word On… column on Racer X, you may remember our coverage of the amazing dirt track event, Dust Hustle, which according to their page is "a flat track fun day open to all the weird, wonderful, and woefully unsuitable motorcycles that could possibly be ridden on the dirt," put on by Australian motorbike shop Ellaspede.

After first featuring the event in 2015, I received an email from Hughan Seary, the online and marketing manager at Ellaspede, thanking us for running the video. Since then, every year, Hughan has shared amazing coverage of this strange, yet wonderful, event.

Events like these are the reason most of us buy bikes. So, enjoy the video, and if you live in Australia, put this event on the calendar for next year.