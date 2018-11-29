You Can Own A MotoGP KTM RC16

Have you ever fancied owning a MotoGP bike? No, like a real one. The same ones they race in the MotoGP World Championship. Whelp, now you can.

KTM is selling two MotoGP KTM RC16 bikes for private purchase. The motorcycle is part of a “special pack” that also includes: a full set of Pol Espargaro’s race gear, a signed Pol Espargaro helmet and the chance to become a member of the Red Bull KTM Factory Team for the weekend with a paddock tour, pitbox tour, a meet and greet with Pol and Johann Zarco, a set of Red Bull KTM team wear and Red Bull Energy Station access all weekend at a Grand Prix of your choice.

Be prepared to crack open the piggy bank though, as this deal runs 250,000 EUR ($284,284.75 USD). To me, and speaking totally hypothetically because it would take me some 100 odd years to be able to afford this, this is a pretty good deal. The bike alone is probably worth that much, and when you throw in the added extras, it’s pretty cool.

Anyway, if you have that kind of money laying around, contact rc16@ktm.com.