Report: Women Now Account For 19% Of Motorcycle Owners In U.S.

Women now make up 19 percent of motorcycle owners, according to the latest national survey by the Motorcycle Industry Council. Less than a decade ago, women made up just 10 percent of motorcycle owners.

The MIC polled 2,472 adults nationwide for the 2018 Motorcycle/ATV Owner Survey.

The survey also found strong numbers in female ownership in younger generations. Per the report, among Gen X motorcycle owners, 22 percent are women and among Gen Y, 26 percent are women.

“As the number of Boomer and mature motorcyclists shrink and are replaced by newer riders, we could soon be looking at a solid 25 percent of motorcycle owners being female,” said Andria Yu, MIC director of communications. “We’ve seen with our own eyes many more women riders—on the roads, on the trails, on the track, with families, at motorcycling events, forming clubs and just being part of everyday group rides. Many people in the industry have worked some 30 years to achieve this, and now the data confirms it: More and more women are getting out there and enjoying motorcycles.”