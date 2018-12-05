Honda Jumps Into Sport Side-By-Side Space with a Familiar Face

Side-by-sides are going to rule us all. The motorcycle industry can talk about flat sales and dirt bike enthusiasts can talk about high prices, but side-by-sides are selling at insane numbers at insane prices and they don’t require discounts to sponsored local racers. They just sell. For huge money.

Local dealers are often propped up solely by these roll-caged cash cows. It makes total sense. Older folks have the cash, and it’s easier to justify this kind of spend. A $9,000 dirt bike to go ride by yourself or with your buddies? Good luck. A $20,000 vehicle that is fun for everyone? Mom says go for it and add 5 grand in accessories if you want. Dad could get hurt on the dirt bikes he’s been riding for the last 40 years, anyway.

Thus, we have a giant vortex pulling anyone who can afford anything into the side-by-side arena. The only question the manufacturers face is the greatest problem any company could have. Is there any limit for the demand for these machines? This whole market really started with Yamaha’s 660cc single-cylinder Rhino a decade ago, and since then we’ve watched a game of one-upmanship with bigger motors, bigger tires, bigger suspension travel, and bigger price tags. They keep flying off the shelves.

The bigger-is-better mentality here really works against the conservative leanings of the Japanese brands, especially since those early Yamaha Rhinos became embroiled in safety controversy (Yamaha had to throw away all the Rhino brand equity and start from scratch with names like Viking and Wolverine). Meanwhile, Polaris, with roots in snowmobiles, had plenty of experience with mega-power engines and very fast machines. With zero fear, Polaris went all-in. These days, many don’t even call these side-by-sides, they call them RZRs. That's a Polaris trademark, kind of like everyone calling all "personal watercraft" a Jet Ski, which is a Kawasaki name.

The Japanese aren’t ceding the market, but they do it in their own way. Instead of building monster trucks, they hone on their expertise in motocross and sport bikes to make lean, mean fighting machines. I applaud Yamaha, battered and bruised by the Rhino troubles, for still making an aggressive pitch via the YXZ1000R, which is a racing-style machine equipped with a real gear box instead of a snowmobile-style CVT automatic. The YXZ isn’t the biggest or baddest machine you can buy, because its focus is light weight, high-revs and handling, kind of in the same way no one thinks a 650cc motocross bike would be better than a 450.