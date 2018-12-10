Chad Reed, Antonio Cairoli Compete In Monza Rally Show

The Monza Rally Show, held since 1978 at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza north of Milan in Italy, is one of the biggest motoring events in Italy.

The show has always attracted motorcycle racers. From MotoGP stars Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Adrea Dovizoso, and more, to nine-time FIM Motocross World Champion Antonio Cairoli. The 39th edition this past weekend would also see the debut of two-time Monster Energy Supercross Champion Chad Reed.

Cairoli—a Monza Rally Show regular—finished fifth in his Hyundai i20, while Reed, also driving a Hyundai, took 27th in his debut.

Nine-time MotoGP Champion Rossi, who was driving a M-Sport Ford, claimed his seventh victory after sweeping all nine stages of the event. The result moves Rossi two wins clear of Rinaldo Capello as the most successful driver in the history of the event.