The concept appears to be based off the Lazareth LM847, a four-wheeled motorcycle with a Maserati engine.

Lazareth, a French-based motorcycle company, has released a teaser for what they are calling "La Moto Volante" aka “The Flying Motorcycle.”

The company is now promoting what appears to be a jet-powered hover bike. More info is expected later, so in the meantime, enjoy whatever this is.