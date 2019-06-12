Watch: Harley-Davidson President And CEO At 2019 Code Conference

Harley-Davidson president and CEO Matthew Levatich was part of the 2019 Code Conference, an invitation-only technology conference where Recode’s Kara Swisher and Peter Kafka talk with stalwarts from around the industry.

In the 30-plus minute interview below, Swisher, co-founder and editor-at-large of Recode, talks with Levatich about tariffs, moving toward electric, and more.

It’s an interesting conversation worth listening to.