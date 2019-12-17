Watch: Episode 1 The Road 2 Recovery Featuring Phil “Smagical” Smage

The Road 2 Recovery is releasing a six-part docuseries over the next five months, with episode 1 focusing on the recovery of Phil “Smagical” Smage, who was seriously injured in 2018 during a world-record UTV distance jump at Brimstone White Knuckle Event in Huntsville, Tennessee.

“Our purpose for this docuseries is to educate the public and our industry on what R2R does, how we help athletes and where we spend our money," said R2R in a press release. "There have been a lot of questions in the past about R2R and we haven’t done the best job of explaining the 'behind the scenes' of our foundation. Our goal is full transparency and to show everyone how their donations help. This is our chance to clear up any misconceptions or questions.

“We’ve chosen to tell the stories of five of our athletes and how R2R has helped them through the ups and downs of their injury. The sixth episode is what we call the 'R2R Anthem' and interviews some of our board members and tells the story of R2R.”

Watch episode 1 below.