Watch: Lawrence Brothers at Glen Helen

GEICO Honda posted a video on their YouTube page of brothers Hunter and Jett Lawrence training and testing together at Glen Helen Raceway last week. It's awesome to see them both riding, after dealing with their respective injuries, but the raw footage of them ripping is just fun to watch. These two are so talented and it's interesting to see them find their flow.

Plus, throw in the humor they each bring to the table and you don’t really know what to expect from these two, especially when they're together. The team also gets a few clips of Jett helping another rider out of the mud and him riding around with a youngster. Oh and the two brothers randomly beating up a trash can. Check it out.