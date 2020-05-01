Features
Watch: Terrafirma 94 Remix
We all remember the sweet video that Ken Roczen and Red Bull did, Terrafirma 94, when the superstar made the switch from Suzuki to factory Honda before the start of 2017. Roczen took Jeremy McGrath's championship-winning 1996 CR250 and ripped around Castillo Ranch in a tribute to MC's part in the original Terrafirma series.
But yesterday, Red Bull released another edit of clips from that day—this time with no music and just the sound of that beautiful two-stroke.
Enjoy the raw edit from Terrafirma 94.
Main Image: Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool