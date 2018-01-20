Features Robot-Driven Vehicle Accused of “Negligent Driving” by Motorcyclist

In one of the first suits involving an autonomous vehicle, a California motorcyclist has filed a lawsuit against General Motors, accusing one the manufacturer’s robot-operated vehicles of “negligent driving,” according to a report in the Washington Post.

Features Nate Adams is Already Pulling Backflips on the Alta Motors Redshift MX

In late 2017, freestyle icon Nate Adams inked a deal with Alta Motors, the California-based electric motorcycle manufacturer. With 19 medals to his name, Adams is the most decorated Moto X athlete in X Games history. He’s also a two-time Red Bull X-Fighters champion and has come close to qualifying for Monster Energy Supercross.

Features Movistar Yamaha Unveils Colors for 2018 MotoGP Season

The 2018 MotoGP season begins this week, with the first test of the season set to begin on Saturday and run through Monday in Sepang, Malaysia. MotoGP teams do a great job of building up anticipation for the new season by holding huge presentations to introduce their team and livery for the new season.

Features Red Bull Crashed Ice is Something We Can All Get Behind

I know zero about the sport. I have no clue how the format works, I don’t know the “schedule,” I don’t know where the events are typically held, I don't know any names of the skaters (is that what they’re called?) who compete, I have no idea if points are scored or how many, etc. And you know what? It doesn’t matter.

Features Photographing the Dakar Rally

The Dakar Rally is the gnarliest off-road race in the world. Held over 15 days and spanning three South American countries with every possible terrain, Dakar is a physical and mental drain pool.

Features Enjoy This GIF of Weege Getting Licked By Farm Animals

Yesterday, after watching Weege’s ridiculous video on how (not) to make grilled cheese (side rant: what self-respecting middle-aged man does not know how to make grilled cheese?), I fell down the YouTube rabbit hole and stumbled upon the only other video on Weege’s YouTube page: demo clips of his announcing career.

Features Harley-Davidson Snow Hill Climb Is Coming to X Games and It Will Probably Be Awesome

X Games Aspen kicks off next week and ESPN announced today the addition of Harley-Davidson Snow Hill Climb, and I’m f*&$%*&$ stoked. This is going to be rad!

Blogandt How To Not Burn a Grilled Cheese But Actually Burn It

The first in our how-(not)-to video series. Weege and Hansel take an internal office debate into the kitchen.

Features This Helmet Cam Shows Why Isle of Man TT is the Gnarliest Race in the World

Since 1907, the Isle of Man TT has been held annually on the Isle of Man. Run on public roads, the race is inarguably the gnarliest road race in the entire world.

Features Ducati Reports Sales Increase For Eighth Consecutive Year