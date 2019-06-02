Early Sunday morning, Red Bull Hare Scramble, arguably the toughest race in motorcycling, will return to the Austrian ore mine known as “The Iron Giant." Feared by many and conquered by few, the race features 500 of the world best hard enduro riders attempting to traverse a mountain course through some of the most rugged terrain imaginable.

Of the 500 riders that started the race in 2018, only 23 finished. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the event, and event founder Karl Katoch has promised a new and extended track what will test riders’ mettle like never before. The event is the third race in the World Enduro Super Series (WESS), an eight-race series that brings together the disciplines of hard enduro, classic enduro and cross country to find the best overall enduro racer.

Almost all of the top riders are back this year to compete at Red Bull Hare Scramble, including last year’s winner Graham Jarvis. Other top riders include: Jonny Walker, Taddy Blazusiak, Alfredo Gomez, Colton Haaker, Cody Webb, Billy Bolt, Wade Young and Manuel Lettenbichler. In addition, American Ryan Sipes will be trying his luck at the race for the first time.

Fans can watch the race live below on Sunday starting at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT.