Daytona TT and Daytona 200 Combine for 2020 Doubleheader Event on Saturday, March 14

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.— American Flat Track (AFT) announced today another big evolution of its jaw-dropping Dayton TT season opener by moving to a weekend date on Saturday, March 14. The 2020 running of this Bike Week at Daytona spectacle has America's Original Extreme Sport joining forces with another motorcycle racing staple: the iconic Daytona 200. With a multi-year agreement between AFT and Daytona International Speedway (DIS), the doubleheader event will usher in a new level of excitement for motorsports enthusiasts.

Traditionally racing two days apart, the Daytona TT and Daytona 200, sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association and operated by the American Sportbike Racing Association (ASRA), will now run together on the second Saturday of the historic Daytona Bike Week festivities. Fans will be able to enjoy the 79th Daytona 200 during the day and stay into the evening to cheer on the athletes of American Flat Track at their season-opening Daytona TT.

"2020 is shaping up to be a breakout season for AFT," said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. "After incorporating the Start-Finish banking for the first time at the TT in 2019, we are further enhancing the track design to encourage even more passing into Turn 1 for our season opener in 2020. All this and now combining the historic Daytona 200 with the incredible action of the Daytona TT is sure to deliver a can’t-miss day of action for race fans. We are delighted to be partnering with DIS and ASRA to bring an unparalleled experience to Daytona Bike Week."

The 2019 running of the Daytona TT made history as AFT introduced a multi-surface racetrack by incorporating the front stretch of the historic Daytona International Speedway tri-oval into its purpose-built dirt TT course. 2020 will see this taken to the next level with further track enhancements.

Coupled with the back-to-back motorcycle race action will be a myriad of activities in the UNOH Fanzone including live music, Kids Zone, Rider Meet & Greet, official merchandise and more.

“This will be a doubleheader unlike any other in the history of Daytona International Speedway,” said Chip Wile, President of Daytona International Speedway. “Combining the longstanding Bike Week At Daytona traditions of the Daytona 200 and American Flat Track into one day will deliver the ultimate experience for fans of motorcycle racing. Bike Week At Daytona will be even more exciting and in the process, even more memorable.”

The remainder of the provisional schedule for the 2020 season of American Flat Track will be announced in the near future. An announcement regarding track design and additional fan activities for the doubleheader event will be made in the coming weeks.

