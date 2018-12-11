Features Now You Have to Deal with the Pesky Media and Fans: "Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2" Offers Awesome Career Mode

At Monster Energy Cup, we witnessed the unveiling of the second edition of Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame. Weege even got to play it a bit and experienced some very realistic gameplay—he sucked just as much at the game as he would on a real dirt bike on a real supercross track.

(For what it's worth, Justin Barcia grabbed the controller next and was just as bad. Esports pros are so much cooler than regular athletes, amirite?).

Improved game play is just the start, though. For years, fans of motocross/supercross games have been screaming for a better, more in-depth career mode. Milestone, developers of Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame, and the MXGP and MotoGP franchises, have listened.

Milestone will be introducing a new feature for Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 in career mode, where you will be able to set up your Rider’s Agenda, training sessions, meeting with the press, challenges, and more.

Finally!

You can watch a teaser below. Looks like, in order to succeed at this game, you'll have to succeed at your own "program" during the week, which is clearly modeled after the Baker's Factory type multi-rider sessions we talk about all the time. Also, you'll have to handle media and sponsor obligations. At Monster Cup, they explained that creating more popularity will lead to more support and better equipment—but you have to balance that with the training and racing. If that's not a true supercross career, we don't know what else is.

Of course we're partial to the media part, and it's hilarious to see the "career rider" in the clip below sitting down for the Anaheim press conference alongside a rider we shall call "Videogame Dylan Ferrandis."

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 will be available on February 8, 2019.