That Time Ice T Was Hanging Out at the Races

Wowzers! After this, we needed an explanation. Langers responded.

The photo comes from the second U.S. Open Supercross, which was in Vegas in 1999 (the race Fro won after his back injury). I had just moved to the California in August of that year from England (the race was in October) and I was working for O’Neal at the time as a gear designer, acclimating well to the last part of the '90s motocross industry! O'Neal had sent me to Vegas to take photos of the race and I spent the whole weekend partying with the Racer X crew and Worm (ask DC who Worm is). The photo of Ice T and I was taken at the Hard Rock Circle Bar at around 3:00 a.m. after the race. Nobody was sober. It was taken on a crappy old disposable camera and I remember him being a real gent and very patient with this extremely drunk young Englishman who apparently couldn’t keep his tongue in his face. Crazy times back then!

Fast forward a few years and 2003 was the first year I qualified for Loretta Lynn’s (I qualified for the Plus 25 class). DC had gotten Jeff Emig to call me up and leave a message on my phone telling me I was in, which was so cool. I had to provide a face shot for the program and Dave Brozik (who handled all the program design back then) and I thought it would be funny to use the photo of Ice T and me as my face shot. Somehow it made it all the way to print! Rita Coombs was not happy at all when she saw the final printed product! Thankfully I didn’t get into too much trouble though and had an amazing time at the ranch.

Side note: I did actually get my first photo published in Racer X from the U.S. Open weekend. I took a photo of Carey Hart doing a Superman seat grab during the half time show and it made the “Inside Motocross” page. I remember getting that issue at O’Neal and being so stoked.