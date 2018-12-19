Milestone Unveils the First Gameplay of "Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 2"

By Mitch Kendra

Milestone has unveiled the first gameplay of Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 2 and they play as Eli Tomac, who wasn’t in game last year. Tomac takes us through a lap of the Tampa circuit, in Florida, and we get our first glimpse into the much-anticipated game.

The follow up for to the first game, Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame which was released February 13, 2018, features advanced gameplay, an updated creator mode for the player, and bike as well as the track, and an all-new career mode. The career mode takes the player through the events the professionals experience weekly–from getting on the track for training sessions to meeting with the press, and of course, race day, amongst others. In this career mode, to be successful in the game is just like in real life–building a “program.” Players start as riders in the 250SX class and have to build their way up to the 450SX class and will have to succeed both on and off of the track as they deal with sponsors.

According to the game’s website, Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 2 features over 80 riders from the 2018 roster–from both 450SX and 250SX.

The game will become available to fans around the world on February 8, 2019, for systems including PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Windows PC®/STEAM and Nintendo Switch™. Pre-orders are now available.