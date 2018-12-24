Dean Wilson Takes You Behind the Scenes of "Grandpa Earl"

If you haven’t seen it yet, do yourself a favor and watch it now.

The best part about this video is its authenticity. After it dropped we had the chance to talk with Wilson and he told us it wasn’t staged, and riders like Colt Nichols didn’t even know it was him.

“No, they weren’t in on it. When I went up to them they didn’t know it was me, but I think they were suspicious. When I asked Colt to do a lap with me he looked at me and we locked eyes and I felt so uncomfortable. It was really hard to do. He didn’t know at all, but obviously by the end everyone knew it was me because we were all laughing about it. It was pretty funny.”

The video also received the Roger for Racer X Video of the Year.

Yesterday, Dean released some behind the scenes footage of the video, which you can check out below.