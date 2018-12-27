Features "Reaching The Top" May Be The Best Motorcycle Documentary You'll Watch This Year

We’ve all, at one point in time, thought about quitting our job and going on a riding adventure. Tim Burke actually did it.

Burke quit his job in the aviation industry, shipped his bike to Europe, and began what he says was a 35,000 mile journey through Europe and Africa.

When his trip was over, Burke decided he wanted to keep riding. So he says he crossed the Mexico border and has “been heading south since.”

In Guatemala, Burke hooked up with the Chapin Films crew and decided to drag his BMW R 1200 GS to the top of Volcán Acatenango.

The documentary, which was uploaded to Upshift Online, is an amazing look at the life-changing decision Burke made and the joys and pitfalls of it. You can read more in the February 2018 issue of Upshift.

You can follow Burke and his adventures on Instagram.