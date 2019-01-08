Features
Harley-Davidson Announces Pricing For The 2020 LiveWire, Its Electric Motorcycle
At the CES conference in Las Vegas, Harley-Davidson released details on their upcoming electric motorcycle, the LiveWire.
Let’s cut right to the chase. The new model will be priced at $29,799. Which, yeah, that’s a bit pricey, but not really an unreasonable figure for a motorcycle from H-D.
Harley says the 2020 LiveWire will go 0 to 60 in under 3.5 seconds and has an estimated range of 110 miles. There is no clutch and no gear shifting, which will obviously take some getting used to, unless you’re been riding an Alta.
The frame is made from lightweight cast aluminum and there is a touchscreen display.
What about charging? Harley says that the LiveWire can be charged at “any compatible charging station” and times are as follows:
- Level 1 (standard household outlet): 13 miles range per hour of charge.
- Level 2: LiveWire can be connected to a Level 2 charge unit but will be charged at the Level 1 rate.
- Level 3 (DC Fast Charge): 192 miles range per hour charged.
The LiveWire will be available at select dealerships through North America and Western Europe in fall of 2019. Learn more at harely-davidson.com.