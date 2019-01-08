Harley-Davidson Announces Pricing For The 2020 LiveWire, Its Electric Motorcycle

At the CES conference in Las Vegas, Harley-Davidson released details on their upcoming electric motorcycle, the LiveWire.

Let’s cut right to the chase. The new model will be priced at $29,799. Which, yeah, that’s a bit pricey, but not really an unreasonable figure for a motorcycle from H-D.

Harley says the 2020 LiveWire will go 0 to 60 in under 3.5 seconds and has an estimated range of 110 miles. There is no clutch and no gear shifting, which will obviously take some getting used to, unless you’re been riding an Alta.

The frame is made from lightweight cast aluminum and there is a touchscreen display.